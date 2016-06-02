FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aker Capital and Fausken Invest sell whole stake in Havfisk ASA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aker Capital and Fausken Invest sell whole stake in Havfisk ASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :

* Aker Capital AS, a company wholly owned by Aker ASA, has entered into agreement with Lerøy Seafood Group ASA for sale of 53,501,793 shares in Havfisk ASA at a price of NOK 36.5 per share

* Following completion of transaction, Aker Capital AS will not hold any shares in company

* Fausken Invest AS, company wholly-owned by Frank Ove Reite, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, has committed to sell its 1,026,632 shares in the company at a price of NOK 36.5 per share

* Following completion of transaction, Fausken Invest AS will not hold any shares in company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.