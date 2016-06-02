FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IK aims to sell 24.5 million shares in Attendo
June 2, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Attendo Publ Ab

* IK aims to sell 24.5 million shares in Attendo

* The shares are owned by Augustus International S.à r.l which is owned by the IK 2004 Fund and its co-investors

* Augustus' current holding amounts to 24,490,636 shares, representing 15.3 percent of the shares and votes in Attendo

* The price per share in the placing will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding proces

* Carnegie Investment Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB have been retained to explore the opportunity to sell the shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
