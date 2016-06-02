FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says data shows early response to Saxenda resulted in improvements in weight loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 2, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says data shows early response to Saxenda resulted in improvements in weight loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says three-year data show early response to Saxenda resulted in improvements in weight loss and cardiometabolic risk factors

* Says people treated with Saxenda who lost 5 percent or more of their body weight at 16 weeks, classified as "early responders", demonstrated greater weight loss and improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors at week 160 compared with those who lost less than 5 pct of their body weight at 16 weeks, "early non-responders"

* Says at week 16, 68.0 pct of people treated with Saxenda were early responders versus 22.3 pct of people treated with placebo

* Says at week 160, Saxenda early responders who completed the trial achieved an average weight loss of 8.6 pct (9.1 kg), compared with 2.9 (3.1 kg) in early non-responders.

* Says in addition, Saxenda early responders experienced improvements across a range of glycaemic measures including regression to normoglycaemia and reduced development of type 2 diabetes compared with early non-responders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.