BRIEF-Onxeo announces development of Beleodaq Oral formulation
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Onxeo announces development of Beleodaq Oral formulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Onxeo Sa

* Onxeo announces development of Beleodaq Oral formulation opening new opportunities for its HDAC inhibitor

* First set of positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study on bioavailability of an oral formulation of belinostat (Beleodaq)

* Findings from this study showed a good level of bioavailability approaching theoretical maximum achievable as indicated by performance of oral solution

* Onxeo will then select best of two formulation technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

