June 2, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-House Foods Group sees profit of around 1.5 bln yen associated with planned takeover of Gaban in current FY through March 2017- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -

* House Foods Group sees profit of around 1.5 bln yen ($13.8 mln)associated with planned takeover of Gaban in current FY through March 2017- Nikkei

* House Foods Group plans to turn Gaban, now a unit of seasoning giant Ajinomoto, into a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer - Nikkei

* House Foods bracing for a 77% plunge in its group net profit to 5.3 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei

* House Foods plans to amortize the cost of acquiring Gaban's trademark over a period of more than 30 years- Nikkei

* House Foods expects to pay 6.5 billion yen for Gaban, while Gaban's net asset value stood at 8.9 billion yen as of the end of March- Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25D53ea) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
