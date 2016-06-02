FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 bln yen this fiscal year - Nikkei
June 2, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 bln yen this fiscal year - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 billion yen this fiscal year, which ends next March - Nikkei

* For fiscal 2020, Konica Minolta inc plans to boost operating profit up to 150 billion yen on 1.5 trillion yen in sales- Nikkei

* Konica Minolta will spend as much as 50 billion yen ($460 million) on mergers and acquisitions during the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25D5KE8) Further company coverage: [4902.T ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

