BRIEF-Jasper Mining Corp announces letter of intent for reverse take-over

June 2 (Reuters) - Jasper Mining Corp :

* Jasper Mining Corporation announces letter of intent for reverse take-over

* Tacitus' chairman, Gareth Roberts, will take over as Jasper's new chairman following closing of transaction

* Deal may involve private placement offering of shares in capital of Jasper at $0.3482 for proceeds of up to $3 million

* For purposes of transaction, company will have a deemed value of approximately $4 million

* Shareholders of each of Tacitus, Delfan will get Jasper shares, at $0.3482/Jasper share in exchange for each Tacitus and Delfan share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: