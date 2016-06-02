FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Jasper Mining Corp announces letter of intent for reverse take-over
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jasper Mining Corp announces letter of intent for reverse take-over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Jasper Mining Corp :

* Jasper Mining Corporation announces letter of intent for reverse take-over

* Tacitus' chairman, Gareth Roberts, will take over as Jasper's new chairman following closing of transaction

* Deal may involve private placement offering of shares in capital of Jasper at $0.3482 for proceeds of up to $3 million

* For purposes of transaction, company will have a deemed value of approximately $4 million

* Shareholders of each of Tacitus, Delfan will get Jasper shares, at $0.3482/Jasper share in exchange for each Tacitus and Delfan share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

