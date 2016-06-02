FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
BRIEF-Toshiba Tec to step up restructuring of POS Business overseas - Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 6:05 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Toshiba Tec to step up restructuring of POS Business overseas - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Toshiba Tec to step up restructuring of pos business overseas - Nikkei

* Toshiba Tec plans to close units marketing point-of-sales systems,cut jobs in business a cost of about 2 bln yen ($18.4 mln) this fiscal year - Nikkei

* Toshiba Tec will shut down eight or nine pos system sales units in Europe as well as Central And South America- Nikkei

* Toshiba Tec will also consider shedding over 100 jobs, mostly in the POS solutions business - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1XlmUSg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.