BRIEF-General Mills issues recall of 4 flavors of Nature Valley bars
June 2, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in a year

BRIEF-General Mills issues recall of 4 flavors of Nature Valley bars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* Recall is being issued as part of sunflower kernel supplier sunopta's ongoing national recall for potential presence of listeria monocytogenes

* Nature valley's other products are not affected by recall

* Voluntary national recall of four specific flavors of nature valley protein chewy bars and nature valley simple nut bars

* General mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to supplier issue

* Four flavors of nature valley bars that are part of recall were distributed to retail establishments throughout united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

