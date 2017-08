June 2 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp :

* On June 1, 2016, co entered into accelerated share repurchase deal with Barclays Bank, Barclays Capital to buy $350 million of common stock

* Agreement is part of registrant's repurchase program totaling $1.5 billion that was announced on May 4, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1XlSNdr) Further company coverage: