FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tribune Publishing says announces corporate rebranding, changes name to tronc
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tribune Publishing says announces corporate rebranding, changes name to tronc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co

* Tribune publishing announces corporate rebranding, changes name to tronc

* Will be transferring its stock exchange listing from New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to NASDAQ Global Select Market

* Tronc expects its common stock to begin trading as a NASDAQ-listed security under new ticker symbol "TRNC" on june 20

* Plans to launch www.tronc.com, a visual content portal that will curate tronc's premium content across all brands in one place

* Tronc pools co's media brands,leverages technology to deliver personalized and interactive experiences to monthly users

* Tronc to begin trading on NASDAQ on June 20

* Tribune publishing co says name change will become effective on June 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.