BRIEF-Tribune Publishing says announces corporate rebranding, changes name to tronc

June 2 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co

* Tribune publishing announces corporate rebranding, changes name to tronc

* Will be transferring its stock exchange listing from New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to NASDAQ Global Select Market

* Tronc expects its common stock to begin trading as a NASDAQ-listed security under new ticker symbol "TRNC" on june 20

* Plans to launch www.tronc.com, a visual content portal that will curate tronc's premium content across all brands in one place

* Tronc pools co's media brands,leverages technology to deliver personalized and interactive experiences to monthly users

Tribune publishing co says name change will become effective on June 20, 2016