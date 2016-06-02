BRIEF-U.S. CDC says seven multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* In the seven outbreaks, a total of 324 people infected with the outbreak strains of salmonella were reported from 35 states

* Outbreaks expected to continue for next several months since flock owners might be unaware of risk of salmonella infection from live poultry

* Seven multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* Sixty-Six ill people were hospitalized, and one death was reported in relation to the outbreak Source text (1.usa.gov/1PoKhr3)