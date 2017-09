June 3 (Reuters) - Argen X Bv :

* Successfully closes 30 million euro private placement

* New shares are expected to be admitted to listing on Euronext Brussels next week

* 2,703,000 shares have been issued at 11.10 euro ($12.38) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)