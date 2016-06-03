BRIEF-Ferratum plans further bond issue

June 3 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* Plans further bond issue to continue its growth

* Intends to raise an amount of up to 50 million euros ($55.76 million)

* Denomination of bond is planned to be 1,000 euros per note and bond is expected to have a 3-year term

* Subscription period will be announced with approval of securities prospectus, which is expected this month

* Proceeds will mainly be used to finance operations in markets where ferratum does not operate under credit licence of ferratum bank plc