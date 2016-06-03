BRIEF-Catena Media buys leading iGaming affiliate in Germany

June 3 (Reuters) - Catena Media PLC :

* Says enters German market - acquires a leading iGaming affiliate in Germany

* Purchase price, of maximum 6.5 million euros ($7.25 million), consist of an upfront payment of 3.5 million euros and an earn-out purchase price, based on revenue performance the first year, of a maximum of 3.0 million euros

* Acquires essential assets including domains, player accounts and social media accounts and intellectual property

