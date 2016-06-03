FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Catena Media buys leading iGaming affiliate in Germany
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
June 3, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catena Media buys leading iGaming affiliate in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Catena Media PLC :

* Says enters German market - acquires a leading iGaming affiliate in Germany

* Purchase price, of maximum 6.5 million euros ($7.25 million), consist of an upfront payment of 3.5 million euros and an earn-out purchase price, based on revenue performance the first year, of a maximum of 3.0 million euros

* Acquires essential assets including domains, player accounts and social media accounts and intellectual property

Source text: bit.ly/1RT23Ny

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.