BRIEF-Leroy Seafood raises NOK 2.2 bln in share issue for acquisitions

June 3 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa :

* Has raised NOK 2,200 million ($264.04 million)in gross proceeds through a private placement consisting of 5,000,000 new shares and sale of 300.000 own shares at a price of NOK 415 per share

* Leroy seafood group asa says private placement was well oversubscribed

* Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be a part of the financing of the acquisitions of Havfisk ASA and Norway Seafoods Group AS, as announced Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3320 Norwegian crowns)