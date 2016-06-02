FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Chemung Financial got approval from Nevada to create a new captive insurance unit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemung Financial got approval from Nevada to create a new captive insurance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp

* Will recognize about $170 thousand in one-time expenses associated with feasibility and implementation of unit during first half of 2016

* Beginning in fy 2017, coexpects to receive a potential net benefit of about $370 thousand associated with insurance premium exclusion

* Received approval from state of Nevada for creation of a new captive insurance unit, named chemung risk management, inc. On may 31, 2016

* Purpose of unit is to insure gaps in commercial coverage and uninsured exposures in corporation's current insurance coverages

* Will have annual costs of approximately $90 thousand associated with on-going operations of subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.