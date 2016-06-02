FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infusystem completeS initial assessment of potential impact of SE1609 on business
June 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Infusystem completeS initial assessment of potential impact of SE1609 on business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Infusystem Holdings Inc :

* Company interprets se1609 as no longer permitting durable medical equipment suppliers to submit billings to DME medical administrative contractors

* Medicare accounted for 20% and 19% of company's total revenues for three month period ended march 31, 2016

* Estimates transition to temporary alternative billing arrangement will have a net reduction to its operating income of about $1 million annually

* Completed its initial assessment of potential impact of SE1609 on company's business

* As a result of SE1609, company will now submit the billings directly to physicians or hospitals will seek reimbursement from Medicare

* Currently expects that SE1609 will have no direct material impact on majority of patients of company's customers Source text - (1.usa.gov/1r4m1z1) Further company coverage:

