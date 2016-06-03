BRIEF-ICAP says EBS Brokertec signs deal with China Foreign Exchange Trade System

June 3 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* China Foreign Exchange Trade System has chosen icap to deliver underlying technology for fixed income and foreign exchange electronic execution services in mainland china

* Deal, valued at $65 million over a three-year period, will see ICAP expand into China

* EBS Brokertec signs multi-year deal with CFETS

* Technology will be delivered by EBS Brokertec, ICAP’s market-leading electronic FX and fixed income business, which will form part of Nex Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: