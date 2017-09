June 3 (Reuters) - Saltx Technology Holding AB :

* New issue significantly oversubscribed

* Issue was subscribed to nearly 32 million Swedish crowns ($3.85 million), representing an oversubscription of 52 percent

* Proceeds of 21 million Swedish crowns before issue expenses Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3173 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)