BRIEF-Orion and Bayer start new phase III study of prostate cancer drug
#Healthcare
June 3, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orion and Bayer start new phase III study of prostate cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj

* Says Orion and Bayer expand clinical development program for ODM-201 and initiate a new phase III study Arasens in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer

* Says new the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the compound in combination with standard androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and the chemotherapy docetaxel in men with newly diagnosed metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer

* Says new trial is expected to start the enrolment of patients towards the end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
