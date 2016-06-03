FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SJW Corp and unit enter $125 mln credit agreement - SEC filing
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SJW Corp and unit enter $125 mln credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - SJW Corp

* On June 1, co, unit entered into a $15 million credit agreement with lender

* On June 1, unit entered into a $125 million credit agreement - SEC filing

* On June 1, unit entered into a fourth amendment to existing $85 million credit agreement

* Agreement provides an unsecured credit facility with a letter of credit sublimit of $10 million

* Proceeds of borrowings under credit agreement may be used to refinance existing debt; agreement has a maturity date of June 1, 2021

* Amendment reduced maximum principal amount available under line of credit to $3.06 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1r55I51 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

