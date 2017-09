June 3 (Reuters) - German High Street Properties A/S :

* Sells property Bahnhofstrasse 2, Passau

* Sale price is 10 million euros ($11.14 million)

* Keeps 2016 outlook

* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros

