June 3 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :

* Announces changes in its CFO position. Michael Boy, previously responsible CFO, has resigned as a member of management board with immediate effect

* His successor will be Frank Gumbinger, who will take office as chief financial officer no later than January 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1RT3s6L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)