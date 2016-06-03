FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality says court denies Sessa's motion to postpone annual meeting
#Funds News
June 3, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality says court denies Sessa's motion to postpone annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* District Court’s decision will stand pending appeal, Sessa’s slate of candidates remains invalid and ineligible to stand for election to Ashford Prime’s board

* “Sessa, or any person acting in active concert with Sessa, is enjoined from submitting Sessa’s candidates for election to Ashford Prime’s board”

* United States Court Of Appeals for Fifth Circuit denied Sessa Capital’s “emergency” motion to postpone June 10 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

