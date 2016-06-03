BRIEF-Valeant gets additional default notice; still expects 10-Q filing by June 10

June 3 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives additional notice of default under indentures due to delayed form 10-Q filing

* Company continues to expect to file form 10-Q on or before June 10, 2016

* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any indebtedness of Valeant or any of its subsidiaries

* Under its senior note indentures, co has 60 days from receipt of notice to file 10-Q, which will cure default under related indenture

* Notice does not accelerate any of Valeant's indebtedness