BRIEF-Chico's FAS responds to Barington letter

June 3 (Reuters) - Chico’s FAS Inc :

* “Already, company has identified $65 million to $85 million of expected annual cost savings with more to come”

* Chico’s FAS Inc issues statement correcting inaccurate assertions from Barington Capital

* Chico’s FAS Inc says issued statement in response to a letter published by Barington Capital Group L.P. , which indicates that it and its affiliates own about 0.89% of co’s outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)