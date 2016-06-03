FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P affirms South Africa's ratings; outlook remains negative on weak growth
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms South Africa's ratings; outlook remains negative on weak growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - S&P:

* South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative on weak growth

* Low GDP growth is putting South Africa’s economic metrics at risk, could eventually weaken government’s social contract with business and labor

* Revised down real GDP growth assumptions for South Africa to 0.6 pct in 2016 from 1.6 pct forecast published in December 2015

* Despite lower oil prices, a weaker exchange rate and higher electricity prices have increased inflationary pressures

* Outlook remains negative, reflecting the potential adverse consequences of low GDP growth

* Energy sector improvements will likely reduce some of the economic bottlenecks

* Currently view South Africa’s contingent liabilities as limited

* Project annual change in general government debt will average 4 pct of GDP over 2016-2019 Source text (bit.ly/1U2uDBI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.