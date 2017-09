June 3 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* SES prices hybrid bond offering of 750 million euros ($849.98 million)

* Coupon of 4.625 pct

* Securities will be guaranteed on a subordinated basis by SES Global Americas Holdings GP Source text: bit.ly/1Y6ya3D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)