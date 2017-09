June 3 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Says capital increase of 25.8 million shares was subscribed for a total of 230.7 million euros ($261.3 million)

* Says offer was oversubscribed around 9.86 times

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)