June 3, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal confirms settlement with Steinhoff and others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - S.Africa’s Competition Tribunal :

* Tribunal confirms settlement agreement involving Steinhoff International and others

* Companies have agreed to pay a r1.75 million fine for failure to notify the commission of a merger prior to its implementation

* Agreement between the competition commission and Steinhoff, Loungefoam, Feltex Holdings and KAP Raw Materials and KAP Industrial Holdings for non-notification of a merger

* Commission found acquisition by Steinhoff of Loungefoam constituted a merger and the co failed to give notice of the merger (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

