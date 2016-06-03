FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tradehold says to acquire property portfolio valued at 6.2 bln rand
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tradehold says to acquire property portfolio valued at 6.2 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd :

* Tradehold to acquire SA property portfolio valued at r6.2bn

* Price was calculated by valuing portfolio at a net operating income yield of 9.45% or £288m (r6.2bn).

* Tradehold to acquire sa property portfolio valued at r6.2bn

* To acquire s.african property portfolio and property development and management business of collins group for a net equity value of £82.4m (r1.8bn)

* Transaction will see tradehold’s net asset value (nav) increase by £82.4m to £242.3m, with latest acquisition representing 34% of total

* Purchase price will be settled in cash (£2.45m) and tradehold shares (£80m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.