BRIEF-Tradehold says to acquire property portfolio valued at 6.2 bln rand

June 3 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd :

* Tradehold to acquire SA property portfolio valued at r6.2bn

* Price was calculated by valuing portfolio at a net operating income yield of 9.45% or £288m (r6.2bn).

* To acquire s.african property portfolio and property development and management business of collins group for a net equity value of £82.4m (r1.8bn)

* Transaction will see tradehold’s net asset value (nav) increase by £82.4m to £242.3m, with latest acquisition representing 34% of total

* Purchase price will be settled in cash (£2.45m) and tradehold shares (£80m)