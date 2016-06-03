FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristow Group says Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority suspended operations
June 3, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristow Group says Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority suspended operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc :

* Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority on June 1 suspended operations of all Airbus helicopters EC225LP and AS332L2 model aircraft in Norway

* Company’s other aircraft model types, including search and rescue aircraft, continue to operate globally

* United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority on June 2 suspended operations of Airbus helicopters EC225LP and AS332L2 model aircraft in U.K.

* On June 2, EASA issued an emergency airworthiness directive prohibiting flight of Airbus helicopters EC225LP and AS332L2 model aircraft

* Too early to determine whether Norway helicopter crash will have a material impact on company

* Will continue not to operate for commercial purposes H225 model aircraft in Norway, 13 H225 aircraft in U.K., 6 H225 model aircraft in Australia

* Will not operate for search and rescue purposes, any of other 4 H225 model aircraft in Norway or three H225 model aircraft in Australia Source text: (1.usa.gov/1X2xLzJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
