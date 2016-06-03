FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chaparral Energy gets proposed commitment for up to $100 mln offering - SEC filing
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chaparral Energy gets proposed commitment for up to $100 mln offering - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc:

* On May 23, received proposed commitment from financial institution regarding possible private offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Has not yet determined to accept or reject proposal as basis for a plan of reorganization

* To continue to engage with noteholders, revolving lenders to achieve agreement on terms of consensual restructuring

* Provided proposal to certain members of ad hoc committee of unsecured noteholders; after evaluating, noteholders rejected proposal

* Terms of consensual restructuring may or may not involve an equity offering Source text - 1.usa.gov/288CqUJ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
