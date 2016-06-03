FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P- Chile's 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency sovereign credit ratings affirmed
June 3, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P- Chile's 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency sovereign credit ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - S&P on Chile:

* Republic of Chile ‘AA-/A-1+’ foreign currency sovereign credit ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* Affirming ‘AA-/A-1+’ long- and short-term foreign currency ratings and ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term local currency ratings on chile

* Outlook remains stable, reflecting view that government will continue to slowly reduce structural fiscal deficit over three years

* Expect that government will maintain its current policy of slowly reducing structural fiscal deficit over coming three years

* Estimate Chile’s per capita GDP to be around $13,000 in 2016, expect 2% GDP growth in 2016 and around 2.6% in 2017

Source (bit.ly/1XWGJhh) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

