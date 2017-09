June 3 (Reuters) - TechTarget Inc

* Nine Ten Partners Lp reports 8.7 pct passive stake in TechTarget Inc , as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* As of May 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1r5Tf0S) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)