BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Halliburton to Baa1 with negative outlook
June 3, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Halliburton to Baa1 with negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s downgrades Halliburton to Baa1 with negative outlook

* Downgrade reflects an anticipated significant increase in debt leverage to over 5X debt/ebitda in 2016

* Halliburton’s negative outlook reflects uncertain pace of oilfield service recovery

* Ratings could be downgraded if debt/ebitda does not decline towards 4.0x in 2017

* Halliburton’s Baa1 rating also reflects its leading market position and strong franchise value as world’s second largest oilfield services provider

* Sees co’s debt leverage dropping towards 3.5x in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

