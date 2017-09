June 3 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Lockheed Martin Corp liquidity score revised to strong, ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Revision of Lockheed’s liquidity assessment reflects improved liquidity following completion of $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp

* Stable outlook reflects our expectation for only slight improvement in Lockheed's credit metrics through 2017 Source text (bit.ly/1ZkxrKS) Further company coverage: