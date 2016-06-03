FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YOU On Demand Holdings enters JV deal with Megtron
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-YOU On Demand Holdings enters JV deal with Megtron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - YOU On Demand Holdings Inc

* On May 30, 2016, co entered into JV agreement, pursuant to which co and Megtron have agreed to form new jointly owned company

* Under terms, JV co will have registered capital of $10 million, which co & Megtron will contribute $5 million each, to be paid in installments

* Chairperson of JV co shall be one of directors appointed by company - SEC filing

* JV co to operate, market and promote certain apps provided by co or affiliates

* CO shall ensure that JV co is connected with China online channels, overseas local channels and third-party offline channels

* Will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to JV co’s board of directors and Megtron will be entitled to appoint 2 directors

* Term of JV agreement is 30 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.