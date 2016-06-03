FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Higher one holdings unit entered into a master reaffirmation and amendment no. 6 to loan documents
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Higher one holdings unit entered into a master reaffirmation and amendment no. 6 to loan documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Higher One Holdings Inc :

* Unit entered into a master reaffirmation and amendment no. 6 to loan documents

* Amendment allows for sale of substantially all of assets of company’s refund disbursement business, including OneAccount

* Amendment requires co to pay down outstanding loans under credit facility by $10.0 million on close of sale of refund disbursement unit

* Amendment reduces revolving credit facility to $25.0 million on sixth amendment effective date, $20.0 million on January 1, 2017 Source text - (1.usa.gov/1PsjFW9) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
