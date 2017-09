June 3 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Apple Inc’s Australian dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes assigned ‘AA+’ rating

* Apple’s financial risk profile is considered minimal

* Second-Quarter earnings reflect material slowdown in iphone demand after a robust fiscal 2015

* Expect the company to face additional headwinds through fiscal 2016