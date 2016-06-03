FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Finland's rating to AA1 from AAA; stable outlook
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Finland's rating to AA1 from AAA; stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Finland

* Moody’s downgrades finland’s rating to aa1 from aaa; stable outlook

* Moody’s - Stable outlook reflects further downside risks to Finland’s credit profile are limited

* Moody’s - Despite structural challenges,Finland’s credit profile continues to benefit from strong institutions, wealthy, highly educated workforce

* Moody’s - Second driver for the downgrade is the negative impact of Finland’s weak economic strength on the general government debt ratio

* Moody’s - Country’s medium - and long-term growth prospect is also challenged by a rapidly ageing population

* Moody’s - Finland’s budget balance will benefit gradually from planned eur4 billion in expenditure reduction by 2019

* Moody’s - Improvement in overall fiscal position will be limited by weak growth outlook and by plans to invest in key areas of the economy

Source text for Eikon: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
