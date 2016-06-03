BRIEF-Regal Entertainment says Regal Cinemas entered secured refinancing agreement

June 4 (Reuters) - Regal Entertainment Group
* On June 1, 2016, Regal Cinemas Corp entered into permitted secured refinancing agreement with Regal Entertainment Holdings
* Refinancing agreement amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement dated April 2, 2015 - SEC filing
* Regal Cinemas, Credit Suisse, lenders advanced term loans in amount of about $958.5 million with maturity date in April 2022
* Refinancing agreement amends amended senior credit facility by reducing interest rate on new term loans