June 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co -

* Says safety and toxicity profile continuously dosed Abemaciclib was consistent with previous Phase 1 experience

* Lilly announces results from monarch 1 trial of Abemaciclib monotherapy

* Eli Lilly and Co says plans to publish further data from monarch 1 trial later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)