June 3 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn Reports Open Market Sale Of 7 Mln Shares Of Consol Energy Inc’s common stock on June 1 - SEC filing

* Greenlight capital's David Einhorn sold the 7 million shares of Consol Energy at $15.01 each Source text: 1.usa.gov/20XZoIR