June 3 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd

* Says will continue to closely monitor developments with fires in regional municipality of Wood Buffalo

* Imperial’s Kearl operations return to normal, monitoring remains in place

* Says Kearl’s physical plant was not damaged by fires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)