June 5 (Reuters) - Stada Arzneimittel AG

* Says change in leadership

* Says Hartmut Retzlaff lays down office as chief executive officer due to medical reasons

* Says executive board members Helmut Kraft, Matthias Wiedenfels jointly take over areas of responsibility overseen by the CEO

* Says Matthias Wiedenfels initially appointed by supervisory board as CEO