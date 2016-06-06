FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atria to reorganize Nurmo pig cutting plant operations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atria to reorganize Nurmo pig cutting plant operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* To improve productivity at the Nurmo pig cutting plant - operations will be reorganised and working methods revised

* Staffing will be reduced by 80 person-years by end of 2016

* Reduction in personnel will be implemented by means of natural attrition, internal transfers and pension arrangements

* Investment is worth around 36 million euros ($40.83 million), and it is expected to generate annual cost savings of some 8 million euros in plant’s operations

* Investment will be finished by end of 2017, and savings will begin to materialise in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

