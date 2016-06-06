FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bradford & Bingley transfers mortgage servicing business
June 6, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Bradford & Bingley Plc:

* Transfer of mortgage servicing business

* Confirms that its mortgage servicing operations have today been transferred to Computershare Mortgage Services Limited

* Richard Banks becomes chief executive of CMSL and steps down as chief executive of B&B

* Richard is succeeded as chief executive by Ian Hares, currently finance & investment director

* Richard Pym steps down as chairman and is replaced by John Tattersall, an existing non-executive director Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

