BRIEF-Bradford & Bingley transfers mortgage servicing business

June 6 (Reuters) - Bradford & Bingley Plc:
* Transfer of mortgage servicing business
* Confirms that its mortgage servicing operations have today been transferred to Computershare Mortgage Services Limited
* Richard Banks becomes chief executive of CMSL and steps down as chief executive of B&B
* Richard is succeeded as chief executive by Ian Hares, currently finance & investment director
* Richard Pym steps down as chairman and is replaced by John Tattersall, an existing non-executive director