BRIEF-Bradford & Bingley transfers mortgage servicing business

June 6 (Reuters) - Bradford & Bingley Plc:

* Transfer of mortgage servicing business

* Confirms that its mortgage servicing operations have today been transferred to Computershare Mortgage Services Limited

* Richard Banks becomes chief executive of CMSL and steps down as chief executive of B&B

* Richard is succeeded as chief executive by Ian Hares, currently finance & investment director

* Richard Pym steps down as chairman and is replaced by John Tattersall, an existing non-executive director