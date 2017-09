June 6 (Reuters) - Fortress Paper Ltd :

* Fortress paper announces sale and leaseback transaction at Landqart mill

* Deal for aggregate purchase price of CHF 44,500,000 (approximately C$59 million)

* To buy rocimmo swiss’s lands ,buildings related to its security paper business located in Landquart, Switzerland

